Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd: 5 Hits and Flops are Bruno earns a point for Red Devils

Manchester United showed resilience twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 13. Bruno Fernandes' double canceled out goals from Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert, ensuring a hard-fought point for the Red Devils.

Alejandro Garnacho's heavy touch allowed Ryan Christie to dispossess him and swiftly pass to Dominic Solanke. Solanke then skillfully maneuvered past Willy Kambwala before calmly slotting the ball beyond Andre Onana's reach to open the scoring in the 16th minute.

Manchester United almost lost control of the game as the Cherries threatened to score their second goal of the evening. Ryan Christie had a chance but hit the ball straight at Onana's hands, failing to capitalize. The missed opportunity was swiftly punished at the other end when Garnacho's low cross deflected off Senesi's leg, allowing Bruno Fernandes to score against the run of play.

However, the home side wasted no time in regaining the lead just five minutes after allowing the Red Devils to equalize. Justin Kluivert exploited space on the right side of the visitors' defense, effortlessly finding the near post to score. Andre Onana seemed to let the ball slip past him rather easily; a save was expected from him in that situation.

The hosts came close to scoring once more, as Milos Kerkez struck the crossbar in the 41st minute. The left-back, left unmarked inside the penalty box, couldn't quite keep his effort on target. It was followed by a chance, but Justin Kluivert was not able to double the hosts' lead.

Kluivert and Ouattara both came close to finding the back of the net, but neither could take that final step to extend the lead. In contrast to the first half, chances didn't come as freely for Andoni Iraola's men as the visitors began to defend deep and look for opportunities on the counterattack.

Just when Bournemouth seemed to have full control of the game, the ball struck Adam Smith's arm, resulting in a penalty being awarded twenty minutes into the second half. Bruno Fernandes calmly converted from the spot, making it four goals from three games for him.

Both teams launched attacks back and forth, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third ultimately defined the outcome of the match. We shall look at five hits and flops from this game.

5) Hit - Ryan Christie

Ryan Christie is a crucial asset to Bournemouth.

Ryan Christie dictated the tempo for Bournemouth throughout the game. The midfielder, known for his contributions both defensively and offensively, orchestrated play through the channels and came close to adding a goal in the first half.

The Scot distributed six passes into the final third and completed seven recoveries throughout the game. These statistics highlight his on-field attributes, especially when paired with Lewis Cook.

Cook's presence allows his teammate the freedom to roam anywhere on the pitch, making their partnership a formidable force in midfield.

4) Flop - Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot had an evening to forget

Diogo Dalot found himself out of position for both goals. While he wasn't directly at fault for the opening goal, his positioning allowed Solanke to take his time and score. Usually known for his resilience, Dalot struggled to track Kluivert, who beat Onana at the near post.

Although he showed improvement in the second half, the damage had already been done in the opening period. The Portuguese full-back was dribbled past twice and won just five out of eighteen duels. Erik ten Hag will be eager for the right-back to regain his form as they aim for a top-five spot.

A fifth-place finish could potentially secure them a Champions League spot if the remaining English teams progress well in Europe.

3) Hit - Justin Kluivert

Justin Kluivert was too hard to handle.

Justin Kluivert was a constant threat to Dalot and Kambwala after stepping into the left-wing position following Sinisterra's injury. The Dutch winger, who netted the third goal of the game, had opportunities to add to his tally before halftime. His dynamic runs made life difficult for the Red Devils' backline, which is currently dealing with injuries.

However, Kluivert's effectiveness in finding space and taking on defenders decreased when Casemiro dropped deep alongside the defenders in the second half. He had the potential to single-handedly decide the outcome, but Andoni Iraola can still draw plenty of positives from Kluivert's performance in this match.

2) Flop - Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho failed to create an impact.

Alejandro Garnacho was substituted after struggling to make a significant impact in the first half. The Argentine managed to find Bruno at times, but he frequently gave away possession, making it challenging for players like Casemiro, Mainoo, and Bruno to control the midfield.

The 19-year-old failed to complete a dribble and provided an opportunity for Bournemouth to exploit the right side of Manchester United's defense, resulting in two goals conceded. Additionally, he was at fault for losing the ball in a dangerous position that led to the opening goal for Bournemouth. Amad Diallo came on to replace him at the stroke of halftime.

1) Hit - Bruno Fernandes

Bruno celebrates after scoring his first goal.

Bruno Fernandes picked up right where he left off, scoring a brace to deservedly earn the Man of the Match award. The dynamic midfielder was on the receiving end of a decent cross from Garnacho in the first half, and then confidently converted a crucial spot-kick to secure a point for his side.

Throughout the match, the 29-year-old was omnipresent on the pitch, orchestrating play from deep and pushing forward to create opportunities. He showcased his vision with incisive passes that troubled the Cherries' defense.

In addition to his goals, Fernandes made eight recoveries and won five out of six ground duels in what was a tightly contested fixture.