Bournemouth v Manchester United: Match preview, form guide, head to head and more | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Round of 16

After knocking out Chelsea of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth as they look to continue their run of good form. Eddie Howe's side have been one of the most impressive teams in the league, picking up 13 points from their opening 10 matches but the Cherries have been poor in recent weeks, having failed to win any of their last five league games.

Manchester United are amidst their best run of form this season, after an underwhelming start to the season. The Red Devils put an end to their miserable away record when they defeated FK Partizan in the Europa League and topped it off with impressive away victories against Norwich and Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will look to keep up their newfound momentum as they travel to the South Coast to take on an unpredictable Bournemouth side looking to register their first victory in the Premier League in over a month.

Kickoff Information

Date: 2 November 2019

Time: 15:30 GMT, 18:00 IST, 2nd November 2019

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Form Guide

Last 5 competitive fixtures

Bournemouth: D-D-L-D-L

Manchester United: W-W-W-D-L

Head to head

Bournemouth wins: 2

Manchester United wins: 11

Draws: 3

Players to watch out for

Callum Wilson

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Premier League

The England international is the last player to score for the Cherries, with the goal coming against West Ham in September. The 27-year-old will need to break his three-match barren run if Bournemouth are to find the net.

Marcus Rashford

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

The man of the hour, ever since scoring for England in the European qualifiers Marcus Rashford has been on the fire. The England international has scored in his last three appearances for the Red Devils. The 22-year-old was on fire yesterday as Manchester United registered a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.