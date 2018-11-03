Bournemouth v Manchester United: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Line-ups, Form Guide, Head to Head, Predictions
The Premier League will kick-start this weekend with league high flyers AFC Bournemouth welcoming a Manchester United side that is slowly churning out its best, at the Dean Court on Saturday.
The Eddie Howe side has made its best-ever start to their Premier League with the team sitting pretty in 6th with 20 points, 3 points ahead of Manchester United and 6 points below league leaders Manchester City.
Jose Mourinho and his side have finally started to find a rhythm with a little bit of French flamboyance of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, both of whom have shown a really menacing form of late.
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Kickoff Information
Date: 3rd November 2018
Time: 13:30 (local time), 18:00 (IST)
Venue: Dean Court
Livestream: Hotstar
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Team News
Eddie Howe will without former United forward Joshua King, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, while club captain Simon Francis is doubtful.
Manchester United will be once again without club captain Antonio Valencia with the Ecuadorian joining Scott McTominay, Diogo Dalot and Marouane Fellaini in the injury list.
Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard are fit and available for Jose Mourinho.
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Probable Line-ups
Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Steve Cook, Ake, Smith, Lewis Cook, Lerma, Daniels, Brooks, Fraser, Wilson
Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Fred, Pogba, Matic, Mata, Martial, Lukaku
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Form Guide
Last 5 competitive matches
Bournemouth: W-W-D-W-W
Manchester United: W-L-D-W-D
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Head to Head
Bournemouth: 2 wins
Manchester United: 9 wins
Draw: 3
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Prediction
The French duo of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have dominated the proceedings for Manchester United in the past few matches and Jose Mourinho will be once again hoping for another impressive performance from the duo. Eddie Howe, on the other hand, will be hoping to continue with their good start to the season with a victory over the Red Devils.
The only question that will be etched into the Manchester United fans will be the performance of the team in the first half.
Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester United