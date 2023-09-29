Bournemouth vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Gunners edged Brentford to a narrow 1-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side defeated Stoke City by a 2-0 scoreline this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an excellent record against Bournemouth and have won 11 out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's paltry one victory.

Bournemouth have won only one of their 12 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, with their only such victory coming by a 2-1 scoreline at home in 2018.

Bournemouth are winless in their last 10 matches in the Premier League - the longest such run of any team in the top flight.

Arsenal have won their first two games away from home in the Premier League this season and could win their first three such games of a campaign for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Arsenal have found the back of the net in each of their 12 matches against Bournemouth and have scored a total of 29 goals against the Cherries in the competition.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been fairly impressive this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The Gunners have excellent players in their ranks and will need the likes of Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard to step up this weekend.

Bournemouth have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes