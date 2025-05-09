Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

Bournemouth and Aston Villa will look to take one more step towards their respective European aspirations at the cost of each other when they meet at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The Cherries revitalized their hunt for a European berth by beating Arsenal 2-1 last weekend.

Ad

Aston Villa bounced back from two successive defeats by beating Fulham 1-0 at Villa Park last Saturday.

Bournemouth did the unthinkable last weekend, beating Arsenal on the road after failing at that exact endeavour eight times. To make things sweeter, they came back from behind to snatch all three points and further galvanize their pursuit of a spot in the Conference League.

They are currently eighth in the Premier League table and trail seventh-placed Villa by seven points. As such, a defeat on Saturday will officially elimintate them from top-seven contention for European berths.

Ad

Trending

But if results in the rest of the league matches and the FA Cup final go their way, the Cherries could still secure a Conference League play-off place.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be prepared to pull out all stops to make a final push for a Champions League berth. Prior to getting their European dreams back on track with a win over Fulham last weekend, Villa had fallen to Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup a couple of weeks ago.

Ad

That loss came on the back of a 2-1 defeat they suffered in the league at the hands of fellow Champions League aspirants Manchester City at the Etihad.

Villa currently trail fifth-placed Chelsea by just three points and anything is possible as we enter the last three gameweeks of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

After losing their first ever Premier League match to Aston Villa in August 2015, the Cherries are undefeated in three home matches against the Lions.

Bournemouth are winless in their last four Premier League matches against Aston Villa.

Bournemouth have picked up seven wins in 13 Premier League outings against teams starting the day ove them in the table so far this term.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last five league matches, winning two and drawing three. They had lost four of their previous five.

Aston Villa won just six of their 21 Premier League matches between September and February, drawing nine and losing six. But they have won seven of their last nine games.

Ad

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Prediction

Saturday's contest at the Vitality Stadium will be between two well-matched teams going hell for leather given what's at stake. There should be goals in this one but given the Cherries' struggles at home, Villa might just be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-3 Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More