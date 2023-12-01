Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side stunned Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Cherries eased past Sheffield United by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa and Bournemouth are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five games apiece out of the 11 matches played between the two teams.

Bournemouth have won four out of their six matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have a better win ratio only against Huddersfield Town in the competition.

After losing four matches on the trot against Bournemouth in the Premier League between 2016 and 2022, Aston Villa won their previous such game by a 3-0 margin last year.

After a winless run of 13 matches in the Premier League, Bournemouth have managed to win three of their last four games in the competition - their best such run since August 2018.

Aston Villa have won a total of 22 Premier League victories in 2023 - only Manchester City have a better record in this regard.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have taken massive strides under Unai Emery and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Ollie Watkins has stepped up to the plate in the final third this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day and have managed to turn a corner in the Premier League this season. Aston Villa are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes