Bournemouth vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2023

Bournemouth are set to play Atalanta at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in a friendly game.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Everton in their most recent league game. A second-half goal from Mali international Abdoulaye Doucoure secured the win for Everton.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Monza 5-2 in their most recent league game. A hat-trick from Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and goals from Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund and Colombian striker Luis Muriel sealed the deal for Atalanta. Goals from midfielder Andrea Colpani and striker Andrea Petagna proved to be a mere consolation for Monza, who had Brazilian centre-back Marlon sent off.

Bournemouth vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Bournemouth are facing Atalanta.

Danish midfielder Philip Billing had eight goal contributions in 34 league starts for Bournemouth last season.

Striker Dominic Solanke had 13 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Bournemouth last season.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman had 19 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Atalanta last season.

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners had 14 goal contributions in 32 league starts for Atalanta last season.

Bournemouth vs Atalanta Prediction

Bournemouth have hired Andoni Iraola as their new manager following the success of Gary O'Neil last season, who helped the club stay in the Premier League. Iraola is regarded as an exciting up-and-coming manager, having done some interesting work at Rayo Vallecano, and he will be tasked with taking care of the evolution of Bournemouth this season.

They have signed Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez and Dutch winger Justin Kluivert. Kerkez is regarded as an exciting young talent, and Bournemouth have done well to secure the signature of the 19-year old.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are currently involved in the Rasmus Hojlund transfer saga. The 20-year old is regarded as one of the best young strikers in Europe, and has been heavily linked with Manchester United, with Paris Saint-Germain circling as well. Both clubs have reportedly made a bid to sign the Danish striker, but it remains to be seen whether they match Atalanta's valuation. Atalanta have apparently already identified a replacement, with Almeria striker El Bilal Toure linked with the Serie A side.

A close game is on the cards, and a draw seems likely.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Bournemouth

Atalanta vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first- yes