Bournemouth vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth are set to play Barnsley at Dean Court on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Grant McCann's Hull City in the league. Hull City registered no shots on target but managed to keep the Cherries out.

Barnsley, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Lee Bowyer's Birmingham City in the league. An early first-half goal from midfielder Callum Styles for Barnsley was cancelled out by a goal from striker Lukas Jutkiewicz for Birmingham City.

Bournemouth vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bournemouth hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Championship, with Barnsley beating Bournemouth 3-2. Goals from Polish centre-back Michal Helik, Austrian midfielder Dominik Frieser and striker Carlton Morris sealed the deal for Barnsley. Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma and striker Dominic Solanke scored the consolation goals for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-W-D

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-L-W-D

Bournemouth vs Barnsley Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will be without midfielder Lewis Cook, while there are doubts over the availability of experienced defender Steve Cook. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Scott Parker is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Lewis Cook

Doubtful: Steve Cook

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Meanwhile, Barnsley manager Markus Schopp will be unable to call upon the services of striker Carlton Morris. There are doubts over the availability of Danish centre-back Mads Juel Andersen, right-back Jordan Williams and young French left-back Remy Vita. Defender Liam Kitching is suspended.

Injured: Carlton Morris

Doubtful: Remy Vita, Mads Juel Andersen, Jordan Williams

Suspended: Liam Kitching

Bournemouth vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Orjan Nyland, Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Emiliano Marcondes

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Aapo Halme, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Josh Benson, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo

Bournemouth vs Barnsley Prediction

Bournemouth will be hoping to get promoted to the Premier League this season after a failed attempt last time around. New boss Scott Parker has been backed in the transfer market, with the likes of Emiliano Marcondes, Gary Cahill and Ryan Christie joining the club.

✍️ Emiliano Marcondes

✍️ Leif Davis

✍️ Orjan Nyland

✍️ Gary Cahill

✍️ Morgan Rogers

✍️ Jamal Lowe

✍️ Ryan Christie



Seven new #afcb players this summer ✅ pic.twitter.com/I1wUSjmpJO — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 1, 2021

Barnsley, too, have a new boss in the form of Markus Schopp. The Austrian replaces Valerien Ismael at the helm, and has a tough job in his hands after Barnsley's excellent 2020/21 season. Both Ismael and midfielder Alex Mowatt have left the club and joined West Bromwich Albion.

Bournemouth should be able to win here.

Also Read

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Barnsley

Edited by Abhinav Anand