Bournemouth vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Having lost their last four Championship games, Bournemouth will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host Birmingham City at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Their latest loss came on Wednesday night at home, when they were defeated 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday. The defeat also heralded the sacking of manager Jason Tindall the same night.
Birmingham City, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a dull 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers. The result pushed Birmingham into the relegation battle.
Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head
In the last five meetings between the two clubs, Bournemouth have won all of the encounters. The last time Birmingham City managed to eke out a win against the Cherries was way back in the 2013-14 EFL Championship season.
Bournemouth have picked up just one win from their last five games and desperately need a win to stay in the fight for automatic promotion.
Birmingham City, on the other hand, seem to be on a decent run of form lately. The club picked up five points from their last five outings.
Bournemouth form guide: L-L-W-L-L
Birmingham City form guide: D-D-L-W-L
Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Team News
Bournemouth
Bournemouth don't have any known injuries at the moment. Jack Wilshere is expected to feature from the start following his recent appearances against Crawley Town and Sheffield Wednesday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Birmingham City
Central defender Marc Roberts is suspended following his red card against Wycombe Wanderers. Apart from that, manager Aitor Karanka is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Marc Roberts
Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Predicted XI
Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic; Steve Cook, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly; Jack Stacey, Jack Wilshere, Lewis Cook, Adam Smith; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas
Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Mikel San Jose, Harlee Dean, Kristian Pedersen, Adam Clayton, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sanchez, Jon Toral, Jeremie Bela, Scott Hogan
Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Prediction
Bournemouth's recent run of form coupled with the sacking of their manager has put them in a desperate situation. While the club are sixth in the table, the climb to a top-two finish looks incredibly difficult. They will need a win to spark a turnaround in fortunes.
Birmingham City will be buoyed by the turmoil in the opposition camp. Despite being on the other end of the table, Birmingham come into this game as favorites. The fixture provides a glorious opportunity for them to build on their recent form and get out of the drop zone.
A win for Birmingham City is on the cards.
Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Birmingham CityPublished 04 Feb 2021, 11:29 IST