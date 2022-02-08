Bournemouth vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bournemouth play host to Birmingham City at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

The Cherries were dumped out of the FA Cup by Boreham Wood last time out and will be looking to quickly put that disappointing result behind them.

Bournemouth were stunned by Boreham Wood as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the bottom-tier outfit in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Cherries now turn their attention to the EFL Championship where they ended their two-game losing streak courtesy of a 1-0 win over Barnsley on January 29.

With 52 points from 28 games, Bournemouth are currently third in the league table, six points off first-placed Fulham.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City continued to struggle for form in the EFL Championship standings as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Sheffield United last time out.

They have now managed just one win from their last 11 games across all competitions, losing six and claiming four draws in that time.

Birmingham City are currently 18th in the Championship standings after picking up 33 points from 30 outings.

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

Bournemouth have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides. Birmingham City have managed just three wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Birmingham City Form Guide: L-W-D-D-L

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Team News

Bournemouth

Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith are all recuperating from injuries and will miss the game. David Brooks remains out of contention after being diagnosed with cancer.

Injured: Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

The visitors remain without the services of Troy Deeney and Taylor Richards, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Taylor Richards

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Leif Davis, Zeno Rossi, Lloyd Kelly, Nathan Moriah-Walsh; Jaidon Anthony, Ben Pearson, Emiliano Marcondes; Morgan Rogers, Jamal Lowe, Diminic Solanke

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge; Marc Roberts, Teden Mengi, Maxime Colin; Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner, Jeremie Bela, Kristian Pedersen; Onel Hernandez, Lukas Jutkiewicz

Bournemouth vs Birmingham City Prediction

Bournemouth will be seeking to restore some pride after their shock exit from the FA Cup last time out. The Cherries have won each of their last eight games against Birmingham City and we predict they will extend this dominance and return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Birmingham City

Edited by Peter P