Bournemouth vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship makes its return this weekend and will see Bournemouth host Blackburn Rovers at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth were held to a 1-1 away draw by league leaders Fulham in their last game. Dominic Solanke scored for the Cherries immediately after the restart but saw his effort canceled out by the hosts late in the game. The result marked a third consecutive draw for the hosts and their fourth game without a win.

Bournemouth sit second in the Championship table with 43 points from 21 games. They will be hoping to leapfrog Fulham to the top of the table with a win on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers' good form continued last weekend as they beat Preston North End 1-0 via a second-half strike from Ben Brereton. The victory marked a third consecutive victory for the visitors and their fourth win in their last five games.

Blackburn Rovers sit fourth in the league with 36 points. They will be looking to continue their good run on Saturday as they look to return to the Premier League after a 10-year absence.

Bournemouth vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 25 meetings between Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been five draws between both teams.

The two sides last met in the Championship last season. Bournemouth won the game 2-0.

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-D-D-L-W

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Bournemouth vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Bournemouth

Junior Stanislas, Lloyd Kelly and Jordan Zemura are all injured and will miss Saturday's game. David Brooks remains out after being diagnosed with cancer.

Jeffrey Lerma has been suspended after receiving a red card against Coventry City.

Injured: Junior Stanislas, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: Jefferson Lerma

Blackburn Rovers

Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Dack and Ian Poveda are all injured and will play no part in Saturday's game.

Injured: Thomas Kaminski, Bradley Dack, Ian Poveda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Gary Cahill, Steve Cook, Jack Stacey; Lewis Cook, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing; Ryan Christie; Jaidon Anthony, Dominic Solanke

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Aynsley Pears; Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke; Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell, Harry Pickering; John Buckley; Ben Brereton, Reda Khadra

Bournemouth vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Bournemouth have derailed off their brilliant performances of late as they are winless in their last four games, drawing three on the bounce. They have, however, lost just once at home this season and will be looking to make the most of their home advantage.

Blackburn Rovers have been in impeccable form, winning six of their last eight games. They are on a three-game winning run which has seen them score six times and concede none. Their winning run may however come to an end at the weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Shardul Sant