Bournemouth vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to avoid a third straight defeat in the EFL Championship, Blackpool visit the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on Saturday.

In contrast, the hosts are on a two-game winning streak and will be aiming to keep pace with this new-found form.

Bournemouth claimed a second consecutive win on Wednesday when they beat Birmingham City 2-0 away from home.

The first-half was quite uneventful. However, Bournemouth upped the ante in the second half with Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony scoring to condemn the Blues to their first defeat of the season.

This followed last Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground Stadium.

Bournemouth have picked up seven points from their three games so far and this fine run of results has seen them rise to fourth place in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Blackpool have struggled to hit their stride so far in the new division.

They are currently 21st in the table after picking up just one point from their opening three games.

The Seasiders head into Saturday’s game off the back of a 1-0 defeat against Coventry City on home turf.

Viktor Gyökeres came up trumps for Coventry City as he scored the only goal of the game shortly before the break.

Neil Critchley’s men have failed to pick up a point in their last two outings and will be aiming to turn a corner in the coming games.

Bournemouth vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

Blackpool have had a surprise upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from their previous 41 encounters. The Cherries have picked up 14 wins, while 10 games have ended all square.

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Bournemouth vs Blackpool Team News

Bournemouth

The hosts will be without the services of Steve Cook and Jack Stacey who have all been ruled out through injuries. Arnaut Danjuma has joined Spanish side Villarreal and Lewis Cook has been a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury. Jefferson Lerma is serving his six-match suspension for biting charges.

Injured: Steve Cook, Jack Stacey, Lewis Cook

Suspended: Jefferson Lerma

Blackpool

Daniel Gretarsson, Gary Madine, Demetri Mitchell and Mathew Virtus-Thick will play no part in the game as they are presently injured. Kevin Stewart is a major doubt for the game as he makes his return from injury.

Injured: Daniel Gretarsson, Gary Madine, Demetri Mitchell, Mathew Virtus-Thick

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Kevin Stewart

Bournemouth vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith; Emiliano Marcondes, Kyle Taylor, Philip Billing; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Richard Keogh, Callum Connolly; Keshi Anderson, Kenneth Dougall, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton; Tyreece John-Jules, Jerry Yates

Bournemouth vs Blackpool Prediction

Bournemouth have enjoyed a blistering start to the season, picking up three wins from their four games across all competitions. Blackpool are yet to find their rhythm and are without a league win so far. We anticipate Bournemouth will take advantage of their home crowd support to claim a comfortable win on Saturday.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Blackpool

