Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22 

Bournemouth will welcome Boreham Wood to the Vitality Stadium for an FA Cup fourth round fixture on Sunday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage with a comfortable 3-1 away victory over Yeovil in the last round in January. Emiliano Marcondes starred with a hat-trick for the Cherries.

Boreham Wood saw off AFC Wimbledon with a comfortable 2-0 victory on home turf. Tyrone Marsh and Adrian Clifton each found the back of the net to help the Hertfordshire outfit secure progress.

AFC Bournemouth 🍒 @afcbournemouth



In a heartfelt and moving interview, we spoke with head of academy Joe Roach about the loss of his daughter Nicola



A touching read. It's #WorldCancerDay ...In a heartfelt and moving interview, we spoke with head of academy Joe Roach about the loss of his daughter NicolaA touching read. It's #WorldCancerDay... In a heartfelt and moving interview, we spoke with head of academy Joe Roach about the loss of his daughter Nicola ❤️ A touching read.

They come into this game on the back of a 3-1 victory over King's Lynnin in the National League last Saturday. Josh Rees starred with a brace in the victory.

Bournemouth also secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Barnsley in the EFL Championship. Philip Billing's early goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides, with qualification to the fifth round on offer for the winner.

Bournemouth returned to winning ways last weekend after losing consecutive league games. Boreham Wood are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning 12.

Bournemouth form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Boreham Wood form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood Team News

Bournemouth

Chris Mepham, Ethan Laird, Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith are all unavailable due to injuries, while David Brooks has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Gary Cahill is suspended due to his red card against Barnsley while Robert Brady and Lewis Cook are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Chris Mepham, Ethan Laird, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Suspension: Gary Cahill

Doubtful: Robert Brady, Lewis Cook

Boreham Wood FC @BOREHAM_WOODFC 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐕 𝐁𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫!



#WeAreTheWood 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐕 𝐁𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫! 🏡𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐕 𝐁𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫!#WeAreTheWood https://t.co/tFTsbn01w0

Boreham Wood

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting team.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland (GK); Leif Davis, Zeno Rossi, Lloyd Kelly, Nathan Moriah-Walsh; Jaidon Anthony, Ben Pearson, Emiliano Marcondes; Morgan Rogers, Jamal Lowe, Gavin Kilkenny

Boreham Wood Predicted XI (3-5-2): Taye Ashby-Hammond (GK); Jamal Fyfield, David Stephens, Will Evans; Jacob Mendy, Gus Mafuta, Mark Ricketts, Josh Rees, Kane Smith; Scott Boden, Tyrone Marsh

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood Prediction

Boreham Wood's recent good run of form could see them cause Bournemouth trouble and the magic of the FA Cup could spur the underdogs to an unlikely victory.

However, the hosts are still favorites and are expected to secure a comfortable victory into the next round. We are backing Bournemouth to win in addition to goals being scored at both ends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Boreham Wood

Edited by Manas Mitul