Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2025

Bournemouth will host Brentford at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday in the second round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup campaign. The home side profited from an early Marcus Tavernier strike on Saturday to beat 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers and pick up their first league win of the campaign.
The Cherries will be looking to carry that momentum into the Carabao cup this week. They were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season after losing 1-0 to West Ham United and will be keen to go at least a step further this time around.
Brentford also secured their first win of the season at the weekend, beating Aston Villa 1-0 via a first-half strike from debutant Dango Ouattara. They had previously lost their opening game 3-1 to Nottingham Forest and will hope to build momentum from Saturday's game.
The visitors were drawn against League Two side Colchester United in their cup opener last season and won 1-0. Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring late in the first half before goalkeeper Hákon Rafn Valdimarsson made a brilliant penalty save in the second to seal the win for the Bees.
Bournemouth vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Historically, there have been 120 competitive meetings between Bournemouth and Brentford. The home side have won 39 of those games while the visitors have won 48 times, with their other 33 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.
- Bournemouth's best-ever run in the Carabao Cup were quarterfinal finishes in the 2014-15, 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns. Brentford, meanwhile, had their deepest cup run in the 2020-21 season when they made it to the semifinals.
Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction
The Cherries were bright in their win over Wolves last time out and will be confident of building on that this week. They have lost just one of their last five competitive home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.
The Bees' latest result marked their first win under new boss Keith Andrews. Questions, however, remain over the overall performance and they could be punished by a cohesive Bournemouth side this week.
Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Brentford
Bournemouth vs Brentford Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bournemouth to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)