Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15 2025

Bournemouth face off with Brentford in a Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium this Saturday.

Bournemouth are currently in 9th place, but still have visions of qualifying for Europe next season. Brentford, meanwhile, are three places and six points below them, and a win here would leave them dreaming of Europe too.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Bournemouth vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These teams have faced off on five occasions in the Premier League since Bournemouth were promoted in 2022. The Cherries have struggled against Brentford, losing to them on three occasions and drawing the other two games. At the Vitality Stadium, they've beaten the Bees just twice in games dating back to 2012.

Despite Bournemouth's tremendous run this season, their recent form has slipped somewhat. They have not won in their last three Premier League games, although they were unfortunate not to beat Tottenham last weekend, allowing a two-goal lead to slip.

Brentford, meanwhile, saw a three-game unbeaten streak snapped last weekend at the hands of Aston Villa. The loss, though, was only their second in their last six games.

Bournemouth have been one of the Premier League's most free-scoring sides this season. They have produced 47 goals thus far, with only six teams outscoring them.

Fascinatingly, Brentford are one of those six teams, as they have scored 48 goals thus far. However, Thomas Frank's side have not been so consistent in defence, conceding 44 thus far. Only six teams have conceded more.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction

This game should be a close one to call. Not only are these teams evenly-matched on paper, but Bournemouth's poor record against Brentford and current winless run may well negate their home advantage.

Andoni Iraola's side will be buoyed by the fact that their injury crisis appears to be subsiding, and to be fair, they did play well against Tottenham. However, the fact that they let a two-goal lead slip against a side not in the best form should be a concern.

We can probably expect plenty of goals in this match as both sides have few problems scoring, but given the form of both, a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Brentford

Bournemouth vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Bournemouth's last three matches with Brentford have seen more than 2.5 goals scored).

Tip 3: Justin Kluivert to score or assist for Bournemouth - Yes (Kluivert has 18 goal involvements in 27 games this season).

