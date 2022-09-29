Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

Bournemouth will entertain Brentford at the Vitality Stadium in Premier League action on Saturday. This will be the first-ever Premier League encounter between the two sides and they will be looking to secure a win here.

The home team are undefeated in their last three league outings and held Newcastle United to a 1-1 draw last time around. Brentford fell to a 3-0 defeat against London rivals Arsenal in their previous league game, which brought an end to their three-game unbeaten run.

Brentford are in ninth place in the standings with nine points to their name while the home team trail the visitors by a point but are in 12th place. A win might help the hosts claim a place in the upper half of the table.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 115th meeting between the two teams across all competitions and the first one in the Premier League. They have closely contested these games, with Brentford having a narrow 44-39 lead in wins and 31 games ending in draws.

They last met in the EFL Championship playoffs in 2021, with Brentford recording a 3-2 win on aggregate to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Brentford have an impressive goalscoring record this term with 15 goals in seven games while Bournemouth have scored just six times, with just two goals coming in the three home games.

Brentford have not kept a clean sheet in their last 19 away games in the Premier League while the hosts have two clean sheets to their name this term, with both of them coming at home.

Brentford are winless in their travels this season, scoring five goals and conceding six times in that period.

The Bees have just one win in their last six visits to Vitality Stadium and, given their away record this season, they might struggle here.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction

The Cherries are undefeated since Gary O'Neil took charge and are not expected to suffer a defeat at home. They have failed to score in their last two home games, so the odds of a prolific outing from them are low.

Brentford are winless in their away games and, given their record in their recent trips to southern England, a low-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Brentford

Bournemouth vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score any time - Yes

