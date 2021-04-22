Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Bournemouth will trade tackles with Brentford on Saturday in EFL Championship action.

The fixture at the Vitality Stadium will pit two promotion-chasing sides who are both in need of maximum points to secure their place in the playoff spots.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a routine 4-1 away win over Millwall. Dominic Solanke starred with a goal and two assists to power the Cherries into a convincing win.

Brentford were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cardiff City. Second-half goals from Kieffer Moore and Tariq Fosu ensured that both sides shared the spoils on Tuesday.

Just two points separate the sides in the standings. Bournemouth are slightly better off in third on 75 points, while Brentford are two places and two points beneath them.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Head-to-Head

This will be the 112th meeting between the sides and Brentford have a marginally better record in this fixture.

The Bees have 42 wins to their name, while Bournemouth were victorious in 38 previous matches. The two sides have shared the spoils on 31 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came on 30 December 2020 when goals from Henrik Dalsgaard and Tariq Fosu helped Brentford to a 2-1 home win.

Bournemouth are the most in-form team in the league and are currently on a seven-game winning run in the Championship. Brentford are unbeaten in eight but this does not tell the full story, as six of those eight games ended in draws.

Bournemouth form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Brentford form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Bournemouth vs Brentford Team News

Bournemouth

The hosts will be without Shane Long and Lewis Cook, who have been ruled out with groin and ACL injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Injuries: Shane Long, Lewis Cook

Suspension: None

Brentford

Joshua Dasilva (muscle), Henrik Dasgaard (knee), Rico Henry (hamstring) and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for Brentford.

Injuries: Henrik Dalsgaard, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Joshua DaSilva

Suspension: None

Bournemouth vs Brentford Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic (GK); Lloyd Kelly, Steve Kelly, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Smith; Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma; Arnaut Danjuma, Philip Billing, David Brooks; Dominic Solanke

Brentford Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Raya (GK); Ethan Pinnock, Christian Noergaard, Pontus Jansson; Bryan Mbeumo, Mathias Jensen, Tarique Fosu, Mads Roerslev; Vitaly Janett, Ivan Toney, Marcus Forss

Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction

Bournemouth have the most rampant attack in the entire division and goals are plentiful whenever the Dorset outfit take to the field.

Brentford's goals have dried up in recent weeks but the hosts' high line should offer them plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net.

We predict that Bournemouth's winning run will continue, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Brentford