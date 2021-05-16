Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth host Brentford at the Vitality Stadium on Monday for the first-leg of their semi-final clash in the Championship playoffs.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last year, the Cherries are eager to get back into the top-flight, although their recent form hasn't inspired much hope.

Jonathan Woodgate's side finished their league campaign with three consecutive defeats. That poor run dropped them from third to sixth in the end-season standings, barely managing to sneak through into the playoffs.

The former Real Madrid man will demand more from his side ahead of this crucial clash.

Meanwhile, Brentford haven't lost in their last 12 games and come into the contest on the back of four consecutive victories.

Their chief driving force has been in-form striker Ivan Toney, who netted 31 times for the Bees this season, more than anyone in the Championship. Toney will be their single-biggest threat in this playoff clash.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Head-To-Head

There have been 112 games between the sides, with Brentford winning on more occasions with 43, though Bournemouth aren't far behind with 38 victories.

In both their league clashes this season, though, the Bees won home and away, beating the Cherries 3-1 on aggregate.

The boss can't wait to see you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9UOUtRnuvO — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 15, 2021

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Brentford Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Bournemouth vs Brentford Team News

Bournemouth

Junior Stanislas is pushing for a return after missing a few games through a hamstring problem, though he will only make the bench if deemed fit.

Head coach Woodgate might be prompted to make a few more changes to his lineup. Experienced midfielder Jack Wilshere may come in for Ben Pearson, while Jack Stacey could replace Adam Smith at right-back.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ref Watch: Tim Robinson will be in charge of our Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg #BrentfordFC #BeeTogether https://t.co/hMH5Esgfka — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 15, 2021

Brentford

The Bees will miss Henrik Dalsgaard, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva through injury, while Bryan Mbeumo might replace Sergi Canos.

Injured: Henrik Dalsgaard, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bournemouth vs Brentford Predicted XI

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic; Jack Stacey, Lewis Cook, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly; Jack Wilshere, Jefferson Lerma; David Brooks, Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma; Dominic Solanke.

Brentford (3-4-1-2): David Raya; Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock; Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo; Tariqe Fosu-Henry; Marcus Forss, Ivan Toney.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction

Given the contrasting form of both sides, Brentford are the obvious favorites here.

The Cherries will hope to improve their performance in a game where the stakes are high, but the Bees have enough in their tank to secure a vital away win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford