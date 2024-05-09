Bournemouth vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Bournemouth are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have blown hot and cold this season. The Cherries slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Fulham last week and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Head-to-Head

Brentford have a good historical record against Bournemouth and have won 45 out of the 117 matches played between the two teams. Bournemouth have secured 39 victories against Brentford and will aim to improve their record this weekend.

Bournemouth form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Brentford form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Bournemouth vs Brentford Team News

Bournemouth

Milos Kerkez is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad. Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier, and Ryan Fredericks are injured and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks

Doubtful: Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams

Suspended: Milos Kerkez

Brentford

Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, and Ben Mee are recovering from injuries and will not feature in this game. Kristoffer Ajer and Mathias Jensen have progressed with their recoveries and might make appearances off the bench.

Injured: Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey

Doubtful: Kristoffer Ajer, Mathias Jensen

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Brentford Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Travers; Ouattara, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Smith; Christie, Cook, Kluivert, Semenyo; Unal, Solanke

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon; Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Wissa, Mbeumo, Toney

Bournemouth vs Brentford Prediction

Bournemouth have shown marked improvement under Andoni Iraola and can pack a punch on their day. The hosts gave a good account of themselves against Arsenal and will need to continue similarly to secure a positive result.

Brentford have good players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming weeks. Bournemouth are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Brentford