Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

Bournemouth will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday.

With two wins in their last three matches, Bournemouth seem to have gathered enough momentum to survive the relegation battle. What's impressive about those two victories is that it came against Liverpool and Fulham and that they showed a lot of character to eke out those wins.

But the two wins also bookended a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa, and it was a fair reflection of how the Cherries have oscillated between excellence and mediocrity this season.

Gary O'Neil's side are certainly navigating their best phase of the 2022-23 campaign, having picked up nine points from their last six outings to climb to 16th in the table.

They've also done a pretty decent job at home in the recent past. They've lost just one of their last five at the Vitality Stadium, a 4-1 defeat against reigning champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will pull up at the Vitality on the back of a spectacular 3-3 draw against Brentford. The Seagulls went behind thrice but they bounced back each time to split the points with the Bees.

Brighton are aspiring to qualify for Europe this season and will look at Tuesday's trip to Bournemouth as an opportunity to get closer to achieving their dream.

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have lost all of their last four away league games against Bournmouth.

Bournemouth have lost two of their last three league games against Brighton. That's as many as they had lost in the previous 14.

Brighton won the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season at the AMEX and will be looking to complete their first league double over Bournemouth since the 2007-08 season.

The Cherries have registered just one win in their last 13 midweek matches.

Brighton have won their last two midweek Premier League games, winning 4-1 over Everton in January and beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in March.

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

It's difficult to predict which version of Bournemouth we'll get to see on Tuesday given their inconsistency. Brighton have plenty of quality in their ranks and are likely to squeeze out three points against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes