Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2022

Bournemouth will entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts, who are undefeated in their last two league games, secured a hard-fought 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in their last outing. They came back from two goals behind before Jaidon Anthony netted an 87th-minute winner.

Brighton (13), meanwhile, have got their campaign off to a great start and are just a couple of points off the top of the table. They returned to winning ways with an impressive 5-2 win over Leicester City at home, in their previous game.

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 112 times across competitions. The hosts lead 44-39 in wins, while there have been 29 draws, but only one of the last ten games have ended in stalemates.

Bournemouth and Brighton have met just six times in the Premier League, with the hosts having a 4-1 lead in wins, while one game has ended in a draw.

Brighton are undefeated in ten of their last 11 Premier League games, with their only defeat in this period coming at Fulham.

Bournemouth have lost just one of their last 12 league games against the Seagulls and have just two losses in their last 14 home games across competitions against the visitors.

Bournemouth have conceded 18 goals in their six league games thus far, the worst defensive record at this stage of the competition's history.

Brighton, meanwhile, have conceded just five goals, the joint-second best defensive record in the league.

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The hosts have struggled in the league this season but are unbeaten in their last two games. They have a solid home record against Birghton at home and will be hopeful of a solid display.

Brighton have endured a solid start to their league campaign. Given their current form, they should secure their first Premier League win against the Cherries.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Mac Allister to score any time - Yes

