Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2022

Bournemouth will entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.
The hosts, who are undefeated in their last two league games, secured a hard-fought 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in their last outing. They came back from two goals behind before Jaidon Anthony netted an 87th-minute winner.
Brighton (13), meanwhile, have got their campaign off to a great start and are just a couple of points off the top of the table. They returned to winning ways with an impressive 5-2 win over Leicester City at home, in their previous game.
Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have locked horns 112 times across competitions. The hosts lead 44-39 in wins, while there have been 29 draws, but only one of the last ten games have ended in stalemates.
- Bournemouth and Brighton have met just six times in the Premier League, with the hosts having a 4-1 lead in wins, while one game has ended in a draw.
- Brighton are undefeated in ten of their last 11 Premier League games, with their only defeat in this period coming at Fulham.
- Bournemouth have lost just one of their last 12 league games against the Seagulls and have just two losses in their last 14 home games across competitions against the visitors.
- Bournemouth have conceded 18 goals in their six league games thus far, the worst defensive record at this stage of the competition's history.
- Brighton, meanwhile, have conceded just five goals, the joint-second best defensive record in the league.
Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction
The hosts have struggled in the league this season but are unbeaten in their last two games. They have a solid home record against Birghton at home and will be hopeful of a solid display.
Brighton have endured a solid start to their league campaign. Given their current form, they should secure their first Premier League win against the Cherries.
Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brighton
Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Alexis Mac Allister to score any time - Yes