Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Bournemouth will entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. The hosts have two wins from three games, while Brighton have a win, a draw, and a loss thus far.

The Cherries suffered a 4-2 loss to the defending champions Liverpool in their campaign opener, but bounced back well, recording two consecutive wins. In their previous outing, Evanilson's early goal was enough for them to eke out a narrow 1-0 away triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

The visitors registered their first win of the league campaign before the international break, defeating Manchester City 2-1 at home. Erling Haaland gave City the lead in the 34th minute, and James Milner pulled Brighton level in the 67th minute, scoring from the penalty spot. Second-half substitute Brajan Gruda added a last-gasp winner to help them complete their comeback.

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 118 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts leading 45-44 in the head-to-head record and 29 games ending in draws.

The visitors secured a league double last season, recording 2-1 wins in the home and away games.

Eleven of the 12 Premier League meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with Brighton recording six wins.

Bournemouth have kept clean sheets in three of their last four league games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have lost three of their last 11 Premier League games, with all losses registered on their travels.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have conceded four goals apiece in the league thus far.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four meetings against Brighton.

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Cherries have seen conclusive results in their four competitive games this season, recording two wins. Notably, the two wins were registered in the Premier League, and they kept clean sheets in both. They have lost five of their last six meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Enes Unal and Adam Smith remain sidelined with injuries, but Julian Araujo returns from a suspension here. Lewis Cook's involvement remains doubtful.

The Seagulls were winless in their first two games of the season but have bounced back well and are currently on a two-game winning streak across all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Adam Webster and Solly March are confirmed absentees due to knee injuries. Mats Wieffer will undergo a late fitness test.

Both teams won their previous outing, and considering the impact of the international break, they will likely settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

