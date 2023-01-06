Bournemouth vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Bournemouth will host Burnley at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (January 7) in the third round of the FA Cup.

The hosts have largely struggled on their return to the top flight, sitting just a point above the relegation zone. After a decent run of results in Gary O'Neil's interim spell in charge, the Cherries have lost every game since the Englishman's permanent appointment.

The most recently suffered a 3-0 defeat at in-form Manchester United. Bournemouth had picked up a 3-1 win over Yeovil Town at this stage of the competition last season and will want to repeat that result.

Burnley, meanwhile, are enjoying life under manager Vincent Kompany and will fancy themselves as promotion favourites. They won 2-1 at Swansea City in their last game, thanks to Ian Maatsen's two stunning strikes in the opening 25 minutes before Swansea bagged a consolation.

The visitors were knocked out at this stage of the FA Cup last season after a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town and will hope for better luck this time.

Bournemouth vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Bournemouth and Burnley, who lead 15-7, while 11 games have been drawn.

The hosts won 2-0 in the last meeting, snapping a four-game losing streak in the fixture.

Bournemouth are without a clean sheet in their last four games across competitions.

Burnley have picked up 25 points on the road in the league this season. Only Sheffield United (27) have picked up more.

The Cherries have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, with a goal concession tally of 39.

The Clarets are the most prolific team in the Championship this season, with a goal tally of 52.

Bournemouth vs Burnley Prediction

Bournemouth are on a four-game losing streak and haven't scored in this period. They have, however, won two of their last three home games.

Burnley, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight games across competitions. They're in much better form than Bournemouth and should come out on top.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley

Bournemouth vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Burnley's last seven games.)

