Bournemouth vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth play a potentially season-defining home game on Wednesday night when they welcome Cardiff City to the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries are still in the sixth and final playoff spot, but a defeat in this game will see Cardiff overtake them in the EFL Championship standings.

It was a costly defeat in their last game for Jonathan Woodgate's side, who went down 2-1 to QPR at Loftus Road.

Results have generally not been that big an issue since Woodgate has taken over from Jason Tindall. However, the former England international knows that the pressure is now firmly on Bournemouth.

The Bluebirds have won their last five matches in the Championship, and are unbeaten in their last seven.

Those seven matches have been manager Mick McCarthy's first seven in charge of Cardiff, after he took over the reins from the sacked Neil Harris.

In their last game, Cardiff were rampant in beating Preston North End 4-0. Kieffer Moore scored an early penalty, before Josh Murphy, Marlon Pack and Mark Harris scored to confirm the romp.

Cardiff are currently seventh, and have 46 points from 31 games.

A win in this game would put them level on points with Bournemouth. It will also send them above the Cherries on goals scored, if not on goal difference.

Bournemouth vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have won 19 and lost 15 of the 46 previous games that they have played against Cardiff.

The reverse fixture ended 1-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium in October. Dominic Solanke opened the scoring for the Cherries, but that strike was canceled out by Harry Wilson's goal for Cardiff.

Bournemouth form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Cardiff City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Bournemouth vs Cardiff City Team News

Bournemouth

Steve Cook, Dominic Solanke and Jack Stacey will all miss this game for Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma's involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Steve Cook, Dominic Solanke, Jack Stacey

Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell and Jordi Osei-Tutu are all long-term injury absentees for Cardiff. McCarthy does not have any other availability issues to deal with at the moment.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Cardiff City Predicted XIs

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic; Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Phil Billing; David Brooks, Sam Surridge, Junior Stanislas

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillon Phillips; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Joe Bennett; Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Josh Murphy

Bournemouth vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff are in smashing form, with McCarthy quickly finding a combination that has produced results.

With Bournemouth not being at their best recently, we are predicting a sixth straight Championship win for Cardiff City.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Cardiff City