Bournemouth vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Two sides at opposite ends of the EFL Championship table square off on Thursday as Bournemouth play host to Cardiff City at the Vitality Stadium.

The hosts are currently top of the standings, while the visitors sit in 20th place, three points above the relegation zone.

Bournemouth returned to winning ways on Monday when they secured a hard-earned 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers away from home.

Prior to that, Scott Parker’s men were on a six-game winless run, claiming three draws and losing three.

The win last time out saw Bournemouth rise to the top of the EFL Championship standings, one point above Fulham, who have a game in hand.

Having seen their last two games postponed due to COVID-19, Cardiff City will take to the pitch for the first time in 17 days.

Their last outing came on 11 December when they came from two goals down to salvage a thrilling 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

With six wins and 12 defeats so far, Cardiff City are currently 20th on the log, three points above Reading in the final relegation spot. They have claimed 22 points from 22 games.

Bournemouth vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Bournemouth head into Thursday’s game with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 48 meetings between the teams. Cardiff City have picked up 16 wins in that time, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-D-L-L-W

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Bournemouth vs Cardiff City Team News

Bournemouth

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Adam Smith, who is set to miss his third straight game through injury. David Brooks is still unavailable.

Injured: Adam Smith

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds remain without Sam Bowen and Isaac Vassell, who have been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Sam Bowen, Isaac Vassell

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Robert Brady, Steve Cook, Gary Cahill, Jack Stacey; Ryan Christie, Jefferson Lerma, Phillip Billing; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Dominic Solanke

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Ryan Giles, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Perry Ng; James Collins, Mark Harris, Kieffer Moore

Bournemouth vs Cardiff City Prediction

Bournemouth will head into the game in full confidence after grinding out a tough win at QPR last time out. They face a Cardiff City side who have struggled for form this term and we predict they will come out victorious in this encounter.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff City

Edited by Peter P