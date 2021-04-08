Bournemouth vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Bournemouth will welcome Coventry City to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday for a matchday 41 fixture in the EFL Championship.

This game is a must-win for both sides for markedly different reasons. The hosts sit just outside the playoff spots and will be looking to pick up maximum points to boost their chances of returning to the Premier League.

Coventry City are seven points above the dropzone and need a win to steer further clear of danger.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 2-0 victory away to Blackburn Rovers. Goals in each half from Arnaut Danjuma and Philip Billing gave the Cherries all three points.

Coventry City also picked up a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over Bristol City. Matt Godden, Leo Ostigard and Viktor Gyoekeres were all among the goals for Mark Robins' side.

GET INNNNN!!!!!!!



The Sky Blues secure all three points against Bristol City!



[3-1] #PUSB pic.twitter.com/MUkW5yLejq — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 5, 2021

Bournemouth vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Both sides have clashed on exactly 50 occasions in the past and Coventry City have a better record.

The Sky Blues have 23 wins and 10 draws to their name, while Bournemouth were victorious in 17 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020. A Dan Golsing brace and Jefferson Lerma goal helped Bournemouth to a 3-1 away win on matchday four of the current campaign.

Advertisement

The hosts have bounced back from their inconsistencies in March and have won three league games on the bounce. Coventry City have two wins from their last eight league games.

Bournemouth form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Coventry City form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Bournemouth vs Coventry City Team News

Bournemouth

The hosts have midfielder Lewis Cook ruled out with a long-term ACL injury. There are no suspension concerns for Jonathan Woodgate's side.

Injury: Lewis Cook

Suspension: None

Coventry City

The hosts have three players sidelined through injury. Ben Sheaf (hip), Fankaty Dabo (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jodi Jones (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Kyle MacFadzean has served his suspension for the red card he received against Luton Town and should be available for selection. Furthermore, defender Michael Rose is a doubt for the clash with a groin injury.

Injuries: Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf, Jodi Jones

Doubtful: Michael Rose

Suspension: None

Bournemouth vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic (GK); Lloyd Kelly, Steve Kelly, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Smith; Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma; Arnaut Danjuma, Philip Billing, David Brooks; Dominic Solanke

Advertisement

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Josh Pask, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Liam Kelly, Gustavo Hamer, Julien Da Costa; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Matt Godden

Bournemouth vs Coventry City Prediction

Bournemouth seem to have turned a positive corner at the right time in their quest for promotion. The hosts are one of the most expansive sides in the league and score goals for fun.

Coventry City's defense is sure to be stretched and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Bournemouth.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Coventry City