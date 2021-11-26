Bournemouth vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth host Coventry City at Vitality Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having strong starts to the season.

Bournemouth have faltered of late, having won only two of their last five league games. Scott Parker's side are currently second in the league, one point off Fulham at the summit. They will look to bounce back with a win against Coventry this weekend.

Coventry City are fifth in the league, with a win potentially taking them into third. Mark Robins' side have failed to win their last two games and will hope to turn things around with a win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

AFC Bournemouth



Yesterday's alt angle

Both sides have had strong seasons so far and that should make for an exciting game.

Bournemouth vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two sides have only played each other four times in recent history, with both teams having won twice against each other.

Bournemouth demolished Coventry City 4-1 the last time they met back in April. Arnaut Danjuma scored a brace, with David Brooks and Dominic Solanke getting on the scoresheet as well, while Matty James grabbed a consolation goal for Coventry on the night.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Coventry City Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

Bournemouth vs Coventry City Team News

Cahill will be missing for Bournemouth

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Gary Cahill, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Ben Pearson, Jordan Zemura, Robbie Brady and David Brooks are all unavailable for the game.

Injured: Gary Cahill, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Ben Pearson, Jordan Zemura, Robbie Brady

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Coventry City

Coventry City have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Birmingham last time out. Jake Clarke-Salter and Martyn Waghorn are still out injured.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter, Martyn Waghorn

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Coventry City



"We needed a that final bit of quality in the final third and we would have took all three points."

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Leif Davis, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Jack Stacey; Gavin Kilkenny, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie, Jamal Lowe; Dominic Solanke

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Liam Kelly, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare; Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Bournemouth vs Coventry City Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a well-contested draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Coventry City

Edited by Peter P