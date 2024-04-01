Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Crystal Palace lock horns with Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side in an important encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side edged Everton to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a slight historical edge over Crystal Palace and have won 31 out of the 78 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 28 victories.

Bournemouth won their reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin last season and managed to end a run of five defeats on the trot against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have won three of their last five matches away from home against Bournemouth - as many such victories as they had managed in the 33 such games preceding this run.

Bournemouth have won four of their last five midweek games in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 26 such games preceding this run.

Crystal Palace defeated Sheffield United by a 3-2 margin in their previous midweek game in the Premier League and last won consecutive matches of this nature in 2019.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Bournemouth have been in impressive form under Andoni Iraola and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks. The likes of Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Crystal Palace have a good squad at their disposal but have not justified their potential this season. Bournemouth are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Justin Kluivert to score - Yes