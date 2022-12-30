Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | December 31, 2022

Bournemouth will entertain Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (December 31).

Both teams resumed their league campaigns following the international break with defeats. The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, while Palace suffered a 3-0 home defeat to London rivals Fulham.

Bournemouth have lost four of their last five league games, while Palace have lost their last two. The visitors are 11th in the standings with 19 points, while the hosts are 14th with 16 points.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 75 times across competitions, with ten meetings coming in the Premier League. They will square off for the first time since their meeting in the EFL Cup in 2020, which Bournemouth won on penalties.

Bournemouth lead 30-26 overall, while 19 games have been drawn.

In the Premier League, Palace lead 4-2, while four games have been drawn.

Palace have kept a clean sheet in their last three games against Bournemouth across competitions.

Four of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bournemouth have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 34 goals in 16 games.

Palace have a decent defensive record, conceding 21 goals in 15 games.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Prediction

The Cherries have lost five of their last six Premier League games and might struggle here. They have scored five goals in their last two home games.

Palace, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last two league outings, but given their recent record against Bournemouth, they should score here. Considering the poor form of both teams, though, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Wilfred Zaha to score any time - Yes

