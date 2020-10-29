Bournemouth vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth climbed into the top two following their 1-0 win over Bristol City in midweek, meaning they are yet to lose in the league this season.

The Cherries are undefeated at home, which will be a concerning statistic for a Derby County side who have struggled this term.

The Rams managed a 1-1 draw at home to Cardiff City on Wednesday, which was enough to see them stay out of the bottom three, but they will know all too well that another loss could see them drop back into the relegation zone.

Phillip Cocu is facing mounting pressure over his position as Derby boss, and we may see his side attack more than many will expect in an attempt to claim a scalp that will both please the fans and satisfy the board.

A really big win last night. Huge effort from the lads second half to get us over the line. Another huge goal from @ArnautDanjuma. Now to continue the unbeaten run Saturday 💪🏼🍒 pic.twitter.com/ivjikBVPcT — Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) October 29, 2020

Bournemouth vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Amazingly, this will be just the 11th time these two teams have met.

Their last meeting in the Championship back in February 2015 ended in a 2-2 draw, and Derby are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak against the Cherries.

Bournemouth last beat the Rams in 1985, with their sole home victory over Saturday’s opponents coming in August 1984.

Advertisement

In eight of the 10 fixtures played between the clubs, at least one side has kept a clean sheet.

Derby have beaten Bournemouth six times overall, losing and drawing twice apiece.

Bournemouth vs Derby County Team News

Jefferson Lerma is currently sidelined until November after hurting his hamstring in their draw against Norwich earlier this month.

Midfielder David Brooks could make the matchday squad for this one following injury while Adam Smith could make a return after suffering swelling of the knee.

Injured: Jefferson Lerma

Doubtful: Adam Smith

Suspended: None

Derby will be boosted by the return of Wayne Rooney, who completes his quarantine period on Friday.

The England great was forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who went on to develop symptoms and test positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

More worryingly, first choice goalkeeper David Marshall missed their midweek fixture after picking up an injury and is a doubt ahead of this game.

Injured: Jordan Ibe, Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: David Marshall

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Derby County Predicted XI

Bournemouth predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, Lewis Cook, Dan Gosling, Philip Billing, Danjuma Groeneveld, Dominic Solanke, Josh King

Derby County predicted XI (5-2-1-2): Kelle Roos, Nathan Byrne, Andrew Wisdom, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Wayne Rooney, Louie Sibley, Martyn Waghorn

Advertisement

Bournemouth vs Derby County Prediction

Derby County have struggled so far this season and will find it hard away at a team that was playing Premier League football less than five months ago.

The hosts have a number of key players back in the side and they will come up against a somewhat leaky defence.

It could be a tough afternoon for the Rams, with Bournemouth expected to triumph in this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Derby County