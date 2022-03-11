Bournemouth vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bournemouth and Derby County square off at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries will head into the game desperate to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of the last seven meetings between the sides since 2013.

Bournemouth failed to return to winning ways last Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Peterborough United.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Preston North End which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

With 62 points from 33 games, the Cherries are currently second in the EFL Championship standings, 14 points off league leaders Fulham.

Meanwhile, Derby County returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Barnsley 2-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a run of three consecutive defeats, scoring once and conceding four goals in that time.

Derby County have picked up 24 points from 36 games so far to sit in 22nd place, five points adrift of Reading just outside the drop zone.

Bournemouth vs Derby County Head-To-Head

Derby County have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their last eight encounters. Bournemouth are yet to claim a win over the Rams, while three games have ended all square.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Derby County Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Bournemouth vs Derby County Team News

Bournemouth

The hosts will be without Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady and Junior Stanislas, who are all recuperating from injuries. David Brooks remains ruled out after being diagnosed with cancer.

Injured: Kieffer Moore, Robert Brady, Junior Stanislas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks

Derby County

Kamil Jozwiak remains the only injury concern for the Rams as he continues his spell on the sidelines due to an ankle problem.

Injured: Kamil Jozwiak

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Derby County Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Todd Cantwell; Jamal Lowe, Dominic Solanke, Siriki Dembele

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan, Nathan Byrne; Krystian Bielik, Festy Ebosele; Jason Knight, Ravel Morrison, Tom Lawrence; Luke Plange

Bournemouth vs Derby County Prediction

Derby County will head into the game with renewed confidence after ending their three-game losing run last time out. Despite falling behind in the title race, the Cherries have been one of the superior sides in the league this season.

We predict Bournemouth will come away with all three points and end their poor run against the visitors.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-0 Derby County

Edited by Peter P