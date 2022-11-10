Bournemouth vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Frank Lampard's Everton side at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Everton Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Leeds United in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Toffees suffered a shock 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Bournemouth vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Bournemouth and have won eight out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's five victories.

Bournemouth won both their games against Everton in the 2019-20 season - as many victories as they had managed in the first eight matches played between the two teams in the Premier League.

Everton have not defeated Bournemouth on the road in five league matches - the highest number of away league games Everton have played against a single opponent with securing victory in their history.

Everton are winless in their last seven matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of six Premier League matches under Gary O'Neill, Bournemouth have suffered defeat in their last four matches in the competition.

Bournemouth vs Everton Prediction

Everton have made progress under Frank Lampard but suffered a massive setback in the Carabao Cup this week. The Toffees are dangerously close to the relegation zone and will need to step up to secure a positive result in this fixture.

Bournemouth are in the midst of a slump in the Premier League and have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Everton

Bournemouth vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes