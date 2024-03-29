Bournemouth vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Everton lock horns with Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side in an important encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Cherries edged Luton Town to a narrow 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bournemouth vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Bournemouth and have won 10 out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's six victories.

Bournemouth have won five of their last eight matches at home against Everton in the Premier League, with Everton securing only one such victory during this period.

The last 15 matches between Everton and Bournemouth in the Premier League have witnessed a total of 53 goals, with the Toffees edging the Cherries with 27 goals to their name.

Everton have a poor record at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League, with their previous victory away from home at the venue coming in 2016.

Everton are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in January this year.

Bournemouth vs Everton Prediction

Bournemouth have shown marked improvement under Andoni Iraola but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency over the past year. The likes of Dominic Solanke and Luis Sinisterra can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Everton have failed to meet expectations and will need a run of good results to stay away from the relegation zone. Bournemouth are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Everton

Bournemouth vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes