Bournemouth vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November, 2022

Bournemouth host Everton at the Vitality Stadium in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Bournemouth are currently 17th in the Premier League, one point off the relegation zone. Gary O'Neil's side have been in woeful form of late and are winless in their last five games across all competitions, having lost four on the trot. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Everton on Tuesday.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League, one point ahead of their opponents. Frank Lampard's side have been in poor form recently, having only won one of their last six games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Both sides will look to advance to the next round and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Bournemouth vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Everton winning only one.

Bournemouth came away as 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2020.

Bournemouth have the worst defense in the Premier League, having conceded 32 goals in their 14 games so far this season.

Everton have the 4th best defense in the Premier League, having only conceded 14 goals in their 14 games so far this season.

Bournemouth vs Everton Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Lloyd Kelly, Neto and David Brook are all unavailable for Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend due to injury.

Despite both sides not being in the best of form recently, Everton should have enough quality to get past Bournemouth on Tuesday. We predict a tight game, with Everton coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Everton

Bournemouth vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Everton have one of the best defenses in the Premier League so far this season)

Tip 3 - Two or more Everton players to pick up a booking (Everton have the third highest number of bookings in the Premier League, with 33 yellow cards in their 14 games so far this season)

