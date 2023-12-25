Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Bournemouth take on an impressive Fulham side in an important encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side edged Nottingham Forest to a crucial 3-2 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a good record against Fulham and have won 14 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 11 victories.

Bournemouth have lost only one of their last 12 league games against Fulham, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at home in the Premier League in 2019.

Fulham lost this exact fixture by a 2-1 margin last season and have not lost consecutive away league games against Bournemouth in the Premier League since 1990.

Bournemouth have won only one of their last 16 matches at home against teams from London in the Premier League but did secure their only such victory during this period against Fulham last season.

Bournemouth are winless in their last five matches played out on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction

Bournemouth have come into their own under Andoni Iraola this season and have been in excellent form over the past month. Dominic Solanke scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Fulham can pack a punch on their day but have lost their last two games in the Premier League. Bournemouth are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham

Bournemouth vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes