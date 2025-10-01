Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Fulham lock horns with Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side in an important encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Bournemouth vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Cherries were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Ad

Trending

Bournemouth vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 16 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 12 victories.

Bournemouth have lost only two of their last 16 matches against Fulham in the Premier League and have lost only one of their last eight such games, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 scoreline in February 2024.

Fulham have lost each of their last three matches away from home against Bournemouth in the Premier League and have lost four consecutive such games for the first time in their history.

Since their losing streak of four matches on the trot at home in the Premier League this year, Bournemouth have picked up 14 points in their last seven home games in the competition.

Ad

Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction

Bournemouth have grown in stature under Andoni Iraola and will be intent on fighting for a European spot this season. Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson have improved over the past year and will look to make an impact in the final third this week.

Fulham have struggled in this fixture in the recent past and have a point to prove going into this game. Bournemouth are the better team, however, and should be able to win this match.

Ad

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham

Bournemouth vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More