Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Nineteenth-placed Bournemouth entertain ninth-placed Fulham at the Vitality Stadium as the two teams resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday (April 1) following the international break.

The hosts have lost three of their last four league games. Bournemouth beat Liverpool 1-0 at home early in March but fell to a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa in their next outing.

Meanwhile, after a seven-game unbeaten run, Fulham have lost three games on the trot to drop to ninth place in the standings. Interestingly, just three points separate them from sixth-placed Liverpool.

Bournemouth will move out of the relegation zone with a win, while Fulham will drop out of the top ten if they do not take home all three points.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times across competitions since their first meeting in Division Three (South) in 1928, with Bournemouth leading 13-11.

They have met thrice in the Premier League, with both teams winning once apiece.

Their last three meetings have ended in draws. Bournemouth's last win at home against Fulham came in the Championship in 2014.

The visitors have won won just once against Bournemouth this century.

Bournemout have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 54 goals in 27 games, Fulham have fared slightly better, conceding 37 goals.

Bournemouth have just one win in their last five home games, scoring four times.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in four of their last six away games in the Premier League.

Fulham have scored more than once just once in their last 11 meetings against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction

The Cherries have struggled for consistency this season and have endured a poor run of form since the turn of the year. Since the resumption of the Premier League after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, they have lost the most games (8), scored the fewest goals (7) and won the fewest points (8).

Their poor run of form is expected to continue, as they're winless in three meetings against Fulham. They're also riding a two-game losing streak. There's nothing much to separate the two teams at the moment. As their previous meeting ended in a draw, another stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham

Bournemouth vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

