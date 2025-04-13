Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2025

Bournemouth and Fulham will battle for three points in the final game of Premier League matchday 32 on Monday (April 14th). The game will be played at the Vitality Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to West Ham last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Evanilson's 38th-minute strike. Niclas Fullkrug stepped off the bench to draw the game level just past the hour-mark, while Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers ahead midway through the second half. Evanilson completed his brace to draw the game level.
Fulham, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 comeback home win over Liverpool. They went behind to Alexis Mac Allister's outside-the-box shot in the 14th minute. Ryan Sessegnon, Alexander Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz scored to put the Cottagers 3-1 up at the break. Luis Diaz stepped off the bench to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute but the Reds were ultimately unable to complete the comeback.
The victory took Marco Silva's side to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 48 points from 31 games. Bournemouth are 10th on 45 points.
Bournemouth vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed on 40 occasions in the past. Bournemouth were victorious 15 times, Fulham have 12 wins to their name, while 13 games were drawn.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in December 2024 when both sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture.
- Four of Fulham's last five league games have produced three goals or more.
- Bournemouth's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.
- Nine of Fulham's away games this season have been level at the break coming into this round of fixtures - a league-high.
Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction
Bournemouth were in the hunt for a top-four finish before their current eight-game winless run across competitions (five losses). They have lost each of their last four home games and the Cherries will be keen to avoid losing five games in front of their fans for the first time as a Premier League outfit.
Fulham, for their part, will be flying high, having become only the second side to inflict a defeat on Liverpool. The capital side are also in the hunt for European football, with the Premier League seemingly on course to get at least eight continental slots. They have alternated between a win and loss across their last seven league games and will be eager to end this streak following their victory last weekend.
We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Fulham
Bournemouth vs Fulham Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals