Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth host Fulham at the Vitality Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Bournemouth are currently 2nd in the league, nine points behind Fulham. Scott Parker's side have faltered of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Fulham on Saturday.

Having already secured promotion to the Premier League, Fulham have nothing left to play for this season. Marco Silva's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-0 win against Preston North End last time out. They should still look to win the game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth are close to securing promotion to the Premier League themselves and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Bournemouth vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Bournemouth have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Fulham winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Tosin Adarabioyo scored late on to rescue a point for Fulham after Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth the lead early in the second-half.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

Fulham Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Bournemouth vs Fulham Team News

Stanislas will be a huge miss for Bournemouth

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Leif Davis, Jordan Zemura, Morgan Rogers and David Brooks are all unavailable for the game.

Injured: Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Leif Davis, Jordan Zemura, Morgan Rogers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Fulham

Fulham have no new injury worries following their 3-0 win against Preston last time out. Terence Kongolo is still out injured.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Fulham Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly, Nathaniel Phillips, Ethan Laird; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Bournemouth vs Fulham Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game.

With Fulham having already clinched promotion, they have the luxury of not taking the game as seriously as Bournemouth.

With that being said, we predict a tight game, with Bournemouth coming away with the win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham

