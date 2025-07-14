Bournemouth vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025 

Bournemouth and Hibernian will face off against each other in a friendly match on Tuesday. Neither of these two teams have been very busy in the ongoing transfer window.
Bournemouth vs Hibernian Preview
Bournemouth are set to kick off their preseason with this match, which will be their first outing since the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season. They wrapped up the season on high with a 2-0 win over Leicester City to seal their ninth spot in the standings. Bournemouth will be playing against Hibernian for the second time.
The Cherries have signed left-back Adrien Truffert from French club Stade Rennais in the off-season, with six players returning from loan spells. However, influential centre-forward Enes Ünal remains on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament tear. Bournemouth will hope to begin their preseason in a bright fashion.
Hibernian finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season to earn a spot in the Europa League. It was an improvement from their previous campaign when they finished in eighth spot in 2023-24. Hibernian kicked off their preseason earlier this month and have honoured three friendly matches so far, with two more in their immediate schedule.
Hibs drew goalless against Duisburg in their first friendly match before losing against Ajax 6-3. They later defeated RW Essen 3-2 in their third exhibition match. Hibernian have recruited four new players including goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and Togolese striker Thibault Klidjé.
Bournemouth vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bournemouth defeated Hibernian 4-0 in their only meeting so far, which took place in 2023.
- Bournemouth have won thrice, drawn thrice and lost four times in their last 10 matches.
- Bournemouth have scored six goals and conceded six in their last five matches.
- Hibernian have scored 13 goals and conceded nine in their last five matches in all competitions.
- Bournemouth have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, while Hibernian have won twice and drawn thrice. Form Guide: Bournemouth – W-L-L-W-D, Hibernian – W-W-D-D-D.
Bournemouth vs Hibernian Prediction
Bournemouth have not kicked a football since the end of the Premier league season, but we don’t expect that to affect their form for this meeting.
Hibernian have been in a competitive mood thanks to the three friendly matches they have played this far. It could give them some confidence heading into this game.
Bournemouth are the favorites based on individuality.
Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Hibernian
Bournemouth vs Hibernian Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Bournemouth to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Bournemouth to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Hibernian to score - Yes