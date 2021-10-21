Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The Championship continues this weekend and will see Bournemouth host Huddersfield Town at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth continued their impeccable league form with a 1-0 away win over Stoke City last time out. A second-half strike from Dominic Solanke handed Scott Parker's side their third straight win and extended their unbeaten league run to 13 games.

The Cherries sit at the summit of the Championship table with 31 points from 13 games and are five points clear of second-placed Fulham. They will be looking to get the win at the weekend as they push for a Premier League return.

Huddersfield Town have also been in fair form lately as they are unbeaten in their last four games. They played out a goalless draw against Birmingham City on Wednesday, making it two draws and two wins in their last four games.

The Terriers currently sit sixth in the league with 21 points. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

There have been 55 meetings between Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town in the past. The record between the sides is very close, with Bournemouth winning 18 times while Huddersfield Town have won 19. There have been 18 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Championship last season. Bournemouth won the game 2-1.

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Bournemouth

Lewis Cook is out with an injury and will not feature against Huddersfield Town. Adam Smith will be out for a couple of weeks following a knee problem. David Brooks is unavailable for selection as he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Adam Smith

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David Brooks

Huddersfield Town

Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo and Ademipo Odubeko all make up Huddersfield Town's lengthy injury list. All six players are expected to miss out on the game at the weekend.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Ryan Schofield, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo, Ademipo Odubeko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Gary Cahill, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Gavin Kilkenny; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colvill, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Duane Holmes, Danny Ward, Danel Sinani

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Bournemouth are enjoying life under Scott Parker and are unbeaten in their league assignments so far. They have conceded the fewest goals in the competition and will be looking to continue their good run at the weekend.

Huddersfield Town have performed fairly well lately. They have not lost any of their last four games and have not conceded in their last three. In a game that should be low-scoring, Bournemouth should get the win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Edited by Shardul Sant