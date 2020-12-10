Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth missed the chance to take top spot in midweek after only managing a goalless draw with Swansea City on Tuesday night.

They are in an automatic promotion spot, though, and a win this weekend, coupled with a Norwich City loss, would see them go into pole position.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town claimed a useful 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday to move into the top half of the Championship table in midweek.

Another victory would see the Terriers make it three wins in as many games and surely help them to jump up into an even healthier position than 12th.

Attention turns to the weekend...



And @lloydkelly4 can't wait to have you back supporting from the stands ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bPvKoWL1dr — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 9, 2020

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-head

Bournemouth have lost just once to Huddersfield in their last seven matches and have not lost to them on home soil since 2007.

In the seven games at the Vitality Stadium since then, five of those ended in a Cherries win.

This will be their first Championship meeting since February 2015 having played each other four times during their Premier League days.

Advertisement

Overall, Bournemouth have beaten Huddersfield on 16 occasions but have lost on 19 occasions, drawing 18 times.

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Arnaut Danjuma missed the draw on Tuesday evening and will be assessed to see if he is ready ahead of this one.

The same can be said for striker Josh King, who also missed the Cherries’ last outing. He also faces a late fitness test.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma, Josh King

Suspended: None

Jonathan Hogg could miss this one after exiting their game in midweek with another injury, this time in the hip.

Pipa made a return to the pitch in the Terriers’ last outing after his knock. Josh Koroma, who scored against Sheffield Wednesday, is a doubt for the game and could become the latest name on a lengthy injury list.

Injured: Romoney Crichlow, Tommy Elphick, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler

Doubtful: Josh Koroma

Suspended: None

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Diego Rico, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Junior Stanislas, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Naby Sarr, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Harry Toffolo, Alex Vallejo, Carel Eiting, Lewis O’Brien, Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Advertisement

🗣 “It’s been a great opportunity to play in this team and work under Carlos"@CarelEiting is enjoying his football at #htafc!https://t.co/KH0cIxlvqG — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) December 10, 2020

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Huddersfield claimed a positive victory last time out but this joy may be short-lived with the hosts aiming to stay in those automatic playoff places.

It could be ultimately be a tough afternoon for the visitors, with Bournemouth likely to win comfortably.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Huddersfield Town