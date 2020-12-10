Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bournemouth missed the chance to take top spot in midweek after only managing a goalless draw with Swansea City on Tuesday night.
They are in an automatic promotion spot, though, and a win this weekend, coupled with a Norwich City loss, would see them go into pole position.
Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town claimed a useful 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday to move into the top half of the Championship table in midweek.
Another victory would see the Terriers make it three wins in as many games and surely help them to jump up into an even healthier position than 12th.
Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-head
Bournemouth have lost just once to Huddersfield in their last seven matches and have not lost to them on home soil since 2007.
In the seven games at the Vitality Stadium since then, five of those ended in a Cherries win.
This will be their first Championship meeting since February 2015 having played each other four times during their Premier League days.
Overall, Bournemouth have beaten Huddersfield on 16 occasions but have lost on 19 occasions, drawing 18 times.
Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Team News
Arnaut Danjuma missed the draw on Tuesday evening and will be assessed to see if he is ready ahead of this one.
The same can be said for striker Josh King, who also missed the Cherries’ last outing. He also faces a late fitness test.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Arnaut Danjuma, Josh King
Suspended: None
Jonathan Hogg could miss this one after exiting their game in midweek with another injury, this time in the hip.
Pipa made a return to the pitch in the Terriers’ last outing after his knock. Josh Koroma, who scored against Sheffield Wednesday, is a doubt for the game and could become the latest name on a lengthy injury list.
Injured: Romoney Crichlow, Tommy Elphick, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler
Doubtful: Josh Koroma
Suspended: None
Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI
Bournemouth predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Diego Rico, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Junior Stanislas, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke
Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Naby Sarr, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Harry Toffolo, Alex Vallejo, Carel Eiting, Lewis O’Brien, Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell
Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Prediction
Huddersfield claimed a positive victory last time out but this joy may be short-lived with the hosts aiming to stay in those automatic playoff places.
It could be ultimately be a tough afternoon for the visitors, with Bournemouth likely to win comfortably.
Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Huddersfield TownPublished 10 Dec 2020, 18:30 IST