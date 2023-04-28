Bournemouth vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Leeds United in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Bournemouth vs Leeds United Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The hosts edged Southampton to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bournemouth vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have an excellent record against Bournemouth and have won 11 out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's one victory.

The previous league game played between the two teams at the Vitality Stadium took place in the Championship in 2014 and ended in a 3-1 victory for Leeds United.

Leeds United have won 10 of their 13 league games against Bournemouth - their best win rate against an opponent they have faced at least 10 times in their league history.

After a run of nine victories in 10 matches against newly promoted teams in the Premier League, Leeds United have lost three of their last five such matches in the competition.

Bournemouth have lost their last two home games in the Premier League and have lost three consecutive home games on only two previous occasions in the competition.

Bournemouth vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The away side squandered an important lead against Leicester City this week and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Bournemouth have enjoyed an impressive resurgence in recent weeks but will need to make a few amends ahead of this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Leeds United

Bournemouth vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leeds United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score - Yes

