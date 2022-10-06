Bournemouth vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2022

Bournemouth are set to play Leicester City at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Bournemouth come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Thomas Frank's Brentford in their most recent game. Brentford boasted more shots on target but were unable to break Bournemouth's defence.

Leicester City, on the other hand, beat Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the league. A first-half brace from midfielder James Maddison and goals from winger Harvey Barnes and Zambian striker Patson Daka sealed the deal for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Leicester City have won four games.

Bournemouth have won three games, while the other five have ended in draws.

Danish midfielder Philip Billing has scored two league goals for Bournemouth this season.

Midfielder James Maddison has scored five goals in the league for Leicester City this time around.

Striker Jamie Vardy has registered three assists in the league for Leicester City.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Prediction

Bournemouth are currently 13th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. The club sacked Scott Parker in August after a 9-0 loss to Liverpool, but since then, interim manager Gary O'Neil has managed to provide some stability.

The Cherries were criticised for their lack of action during the summer transfer window, and many continue to believe that Bournemouth will finish in the bottom three this season. It will be interesting to see whether the club appoints O'Neil on a permanent basis or searches elsewhere.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are currently 19th in the league, and have won only one game so far. Manager Brendan Rodgers has been under intense pressure after an extremely poor start to the season, and the win over Nottingham Forest will lift the malaise around the club, albeit only slightly.

Like Bournemouth, Leicester City did not enjoy the best of transfer windows, and it was further exacerbated by the sale of star centre-back Wesley Fofana to Chelsea. Only major positive will be the form of James Maddison, who has arguably been the one positive light for the Foxes this season.

Leicester City will be confident after their recent win, and should find another victory here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Leicester City

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals- Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: James Maddison to score- Yes

