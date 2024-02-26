Bournemouth vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2024

Bournemouth will invite Leicester City to the Vitality Stadium in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.

The hosts overcame Swansea City 5-0 in the previous round last month, with Lloyd Kelly, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, David Brooks, and Dominic Solanke scoring in the first half. They have endured a winless run since that triumph and lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors booked their place in the fifth round with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City last month thanks to second-half goals from Yunus Akgün, Jamie Vardy, and Dennis Praet.

They have suffered back-to-back defeats in the EFL Championship and lost 3-1 in their away meeting against Leeds United in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Wout Faes gave Leicester an early lead in the 15th minute, but Leeds produced a remarkable comeback, scoring thrice after the 80th minute.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 21 times in all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time in the FA Cup. They have been evenly matched in the head-to-head record, with eight wins apiece and five games ending in draws.

The hosts are on a three-game winning run against the visitors and secured a league double in the Premier League last season.

Bournemouth have endured a winless run this month, with three games ending in draws. They have scored five goals in as many games while conceding seven times.

Leicester City have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season since November and will look to bounce back with a win.

The visitors have suffered three losses in 11 games in 2024, with two of them coming on their travels.

The hosts have just two wins in 2024 across all competitions, with both coming in the FA Cup.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Prediction

The Cherries have been winless in their five Premier League outings in February and will look to bounce back with a win in this home game. They are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against the visitors, recording four wins, and will look to build on that form.

Nonetheless, they have just one win in their four home games in 2024, failing to score twice, and might struggle here. Their best performance in the FA Cup came during the 2020–21 season, as they made it to the quarterfinals. Interestingly, Leicester went on to lift their maiden FA Cup trophy in that campaign.

The Foxes have suffered two defeats on the spin in the Championship, conceding five goals while scoring just twice, and will look to improve upon that record. They have seen conclusive results in their last six away games, with four wins and two losses.

Jamie Vardy picked up an injury in training on Thursday and was absent in their loss against Leeds. He remains a doubt for the trip to Dorset. Kelechi Iheanacho has not featured for them since returning from the 2023 AFCON and remains a doubt.

Both teams play for the second time in four games, so fatigue will be a factor. Nonetheless, considering the visitors' better squad depth, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Leicester City

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Patson Daka to score or assist any time - Yes