Bournemouth vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

Bournemouth and Leicester City will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Premier League campaign on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at the Vitality Stadium.

The hosts will be aiming to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered away to Manchester City in midweek. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and Bernardo Silva. Mateo Kovacic and Lewis Cook received red cards for both sides in the second half while Nico and Daniel Jebbison scored late goals at both ends.

Leicester, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over fellow Championship-bound team Ipswich Town. Jamie Vardy marked his final game at the King Power stadium by breaking the deadlock with a trademark finish in the 28th minute while Kasey McAteer made sure of the result in the 69th minute.

The win saw them climb to 18th spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 37 games. Bournemouth are 11th with 53 points to their name.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides. Leicester City have 10 wins to their name, Bournemouth were victorious eight times while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Leicester claimed a 1-0 home win.

Bournemouth have won just one of their last seven home games in the league (five losses).

Leicester have the worst defensive away record in the league this term, having conceded 44 goals in 18 games on their travels.

Bournemouth are yet to keep a clean sheet against any of the three relegated sides this season.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Prediction

Bournemouth were in contention for European qualification in the home-run stage of the campaign but Andoni Iraola's side suffered a dip in form at the wrong time. A mid-table finish is their ceiling and winning four of the last five head-to-head games is a positive omen for the Cherries.

Leicester, for their part, are returning to the Championship after what has been a season to forget. The Foxes have conceded 2+ goals in 15 of their 18 away games this season but are unbeaten in their last three games, with the two wins in that run coming at home to relegated Ipswich and Southampton.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-1 Leicester City

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bournemouth to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bournemouth to score over 1.5 goals

