Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side in an important encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview

Bournemouth are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Cherries thrashed Nottingham Forest by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Merseyside outfit slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Bournemouth and have won 18 out of the 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's two victories.

After picking up four points from their first four matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, Bournemouth have picked up only three points from their last 11 such games in the competition.

Liverpool have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 15 matches against Bournemouth in the Premier League and have scored at least three goals in 10 of these games.

Bournemouth and Liverpool have currently two of the three longest active unbeaten runs in the Premier League at the moment - Arsenal are the third team on the list.

Bournemouth have already defeated Arsenal and Manchester City at home this season.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have managed to build an impressive lead in the title race but were outplayed by PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League. The Merseysiders can be unstoppable on their day and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Bournemouth have held their own against the Premier League's best teams this season and will be intent on pulling off another upset on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

