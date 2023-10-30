Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2023

On the back of their first win of the Premier League season, Bournemouth will take on Liverpool in an EFL Cup fourth-round encounter on Wednesday.

The Cherries came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo and Philip Billing after Charlie Taylor had put the Clarets ahead as early as the 11th minute.

Bournemouth beat Swansea City and Stoke City earlier in the EFL Cup to make it to the fourth round of the tournament for a second successive season. It's as far as they made it last time out with eventual runners-up Newcastle United eliminating them at this stage.

They will have their work cut out for them on Wednesday against Liverpool, who seem to have found their mojo again this season.

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 over the weekend to stay at fourth in the Premier League table, just three points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah's goals got the job done for Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield against Steve Cooper's men.

Away from the pitch, there is growing concern over Luis Diaz's father, who was kidnapped in their home country of Colombia on Saturday.

Liverpool had only managed to make it to the fourth round of the EFL Cup last term. Their title defence ended at the hands of Manchester City. But that's not likely to bother the Reds who have been in pretty good form in the new campaign.

They will be confident about dispatching a struggling Bournemouth side on Wednesday at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have won eight out of their last nine games against Bournemouth, with the Cherries' only win during this period coming in March, earlier this year.

Liverpool have kept clean sheets in six of their last nine meetings with the Cherries. They have scored 31 goals and conceded just three.

Bournemouth have won two out of their last four matches in all competitions.

Liverpool have won their last three matches across all competitions with a combined scoreline of 10-1.

Liverpool have only lost one game across all competitions so far this season, a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on September 30.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction

This should be easy pickings for Liverpool even though Bournemouth will be riding on the high of their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Klopp will give some of his starters a day off but Liverpool have enough quality and depth to see this one over the line in rather comfortable fashion.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to keen a clean sheet