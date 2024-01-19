Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Cherries edged QPR to a narrow 3-2 victory in the FA Cup this week and will look to pull off a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Merseyside outfit defeated Fulham by a 2-1 margin in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an excellent historical record against Bournemouth and have won 16 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's two victories.

Bournemouth have lost eight of their last nine matches against Liverpool in the Premier League but did manage to win this exact fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin this season.

Liverpool have already secured one victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

Bournemouth have lost all nine of their matches against teams starting the day at the top of the league table in the Premier League and have conceded a total of 30 goals in these games.

Bournemouth have won three of their last four matches at home in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been exceptional under Jurgen Klopp this season and will need to put up a fight to keep their place at the top of the league table. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bournemouth have shown marked improvement under Andoni Iraola and can pull off an upset on their day. Liverpool are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes