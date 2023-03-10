Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Bournemouth will host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday in another round of the English Premier League campaign.

The home side have struggled to adapt to the demands of top-flight football and are now staring down the relegation barrel despite their investments in the winter window. They were beaten 3-2 by league leaders Arsenal in their last game after squandering a two-goal lead in the final 30 minutes of the game.

Bournemouth sit rock-bottom in the league table with just 21 points from 25 games. They will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Liverpool endured a sluggish start to their season but look to have found their feet in recent weeks and are now pushing for the Champions League spots. They demolished rivals Manchester United 7-0 in their last league outing, with the front three of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah all scoring braces before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score.

The visitors now sit fifth in the Premier League standings with 42 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between Bournemouth and Liverpool. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last seven games in this fixture, carrying out a 9-0 rout of the Cherries in their most recent matchup.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture.

Only five of Bournemouth's 14 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Six of the Reds' seven league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Cherries have the worst defensive record in the English top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 51.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Prediction

Bournemouth are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 12 games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last five home games and could struggle here.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last three games and have won four of their last five league matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this game.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last 10 matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

